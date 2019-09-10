WolfPAC And Maple Street Announce Strategic Partnership, Enhancing WolfPAC's Enterprise Risk Management Services

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management®—the leader in risk management services and an integral part of the Risk Management Services provided by Wolf & Company, P.C.— and Maple Street Inc., the leader in providing complete vendor management services, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to provide clients an enhanced, full-service vendor management system. WolfPAC's capabilities, with its vendor and other risk management tools, augmented with Maple Street's Vendor Advantage System®, will provide a highly valuable resource for community-based financial institutions and create an end-to-end holistic vendor management program.

Combining Wolf's third party risk management expertise and the integration of our software platform with Maple Street's Vendor Advantage System® provides a robust compliance engine for the benefit of our clients with the ultimate goal of helping community banks and credit unions thrive. This partnership will elevate organizations' vendor risk level monitoring, offering assurance that the most experienced subject matter experts handle your vendor monitoring needs, and by incorporating services and software, provide a complete end-to-end vendor management process.

"Clients can focus on their priorities, leaving much of the heavy lifting of the vendor management to Maple Street and Wolf. This alliance between WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management/Wolf & Company and Maple Street provides our clients a way to enhance the WolfPAC world-class Enterprise Risk Management ERM system with Maple Street's vendor management services, providing a complete compliance solution and letting our clients focus on what's important–their business," says Maple Street President, Mike Crofts. "Our clients will have a great ERM system to manage risk, without an enormous time investment in vendor management compliance."

Together, WolfPAC and Maple Street exemplify the four pillars of effective vendor management: due diligence, contracts, risk assessment, and ongoing third party monitoring and reporting – and the ease of use will exceed customer expectations.

Complete consolidation of all the information around a vendor relationship is now in one place. Maple Street's exemplary service distinguishes its capabilities from the competition, and combined with WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management, streamlines and simplifies the entire vendor management review process for a more thorough review of an organization's critical vendors.

"ERM covers a broad range of technical areas and these partnerships amplify our risk management offerings. Our clients are the real beneficiaries, obtaining integrated best-in-class software and services without having to manage and integrate the results from multiple third party partners," says Michael Cohn, Director of WolfPAC and Principal at Wolf & Company.

About WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management®

WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management is a secure, web-based Enterprise Risk Management solution used by over 180 companies to automate the identification of risks, threats, and control gaps. Developed by financial and risk management professionals in 2004, WolfPAC® provides tools to review and monitor information technology, data security and privacy, third party, regulatory compliance and other enterprise risk management domains. WolfPAC serves as a foundational element of your risk management program and maximizes the outcome of strategic objectives. WolfPAC is owned by Wolf & Company, P.C. in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, call (617)439.9700 or visit www.wolfpacsolutions.com.

About Maple Street

Maple Street, Inc. is the industry leader in managing vendors. Maple Street's vision for managing vendors led to the development of the Vendor Advantage System®, which provides a comprehensive vendor management system for credit unions and community banks. The team is comprised of professionals who are experts in handling every aspect of vendor relations. Rather than providing a product that simply monitors vendors and some aspects of risk, Maple Street provides a system and platform that embraces all aspects of vendor relationship management. With this proven approach, Maple Street reduces vendor expenses, improves vendor performance and truly manages risk for its clients, and since 2003, Maple Street has saved clients nearly $100 million. Maple Street is based near Orlando, Florida. For more information, call (800) 513-6839 or visit www.maplestreetinc.com.

SOURCE WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management

