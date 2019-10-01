WolfPoint Group, LLC Announces Strategic Acquisition of Gibbco, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WolfPoint Group, LLC today said that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Eden Prairie, MN based Gibbco, Inc. Both companies specialize in retail sales representation, consulting and marketing services, with a focus on managing their clientele's business interests at Target, Best Buy and other major US retailers. Two years in the making, the deal joins two privately owned companies with deep expertise, shared values, and a commitment to world-class strategic and operational execution.

"We're extremely proud to join forces with one of the most storied sales and marketing firms in the country. Merging Gibbco's 60-year track record of success with WolfPoint's unique business model allows us to provide unquestioned value to our existing clients, while taking on new clients looking to improve their retail sales," said Dave Ryan, Managing Partner for WolfPoint Group, LLC.

Platform for Accelerated Growth

This deal combines one of the fastest growing sales and marketing firms in the industry with one of the most respected legacy firms. The expanded business will serve dozens of clients from all over the world. The Gibbco team will move over to join WolfPoint, with Randy Preuss, President, and Nick Preuss, VP of Sales, in top leadership roles.

"This major step sustains the rich heritage of Gibbco and strengthens it with WolfPoint's growing market position. The combined entity will have an improved ability to pursue new market opportunities while continuing to provide outstanding customer and vendor service," said Randy Preuss, President, Gibbco Inc.

Seamless Transition

For existing Gibbco clients, Randy Preuss will lead the transition to a smooth path forward, while taking further advantage of WolfPoint's expanded assortment of operational tools, marketing services and support staff. A change-management team has been created to drive key aspects of the integration plan.

Founded in 2014, WolfPoint Group, LLC offers sales representation, retail consulting, marketing and business development services for its clients, including manufacturers, service providers and multi-channel retailers.

For more information, press only:

Hannah Larson; info@wolfpointgroup.com

For more information on WolfPoint Group, LLC:

www.wolfpointgroup.com

SOURCE WolfPoint Group

Related Links

https://wolfpointgroup.com

