Wolley to Present Innovative CXL® Solutions for Datacenter, AI PC, and Automotive at FMS2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolley Inc., a Silicon Valley high performance data interface and controller company, will demonstrate and present its CXL technologies for datacenter and AI/ML computational applications at the FMS2024 (Future of Memory & Storage) on Aug 8-10, 2024. Wolley has demonstrated previously its PCI-SIG 5.0 certified CXL controller IP core at FMS 2023. Since then, Wolley continues to create and bring the CXL into applications beyond the datacenter, such as AI PC and automotive.

Wolley will provide a live demo of the NVMe Over CXL and FleX solutions at the FMS2024. NVMe over CXL offers a high-performance virtualization architecture to meet the demand of huge memory capacity for AI. FleX technology brings the CXL memory to the motherboard.

Wolly will also give four talks at the FMS2024, "NVMe over CXL: Virtualizing the Integration of Memory and Storage", "FleX: Bringing CXL memory to the Motherboard", "CXL Native Memory: Do We Really Need DDR?", and "CXL for Automotive Applications".

NVMe over CXL: Virtualizing the Integration of Memory and Storage

Recognizing the PCIe does not support a lightweight memory protocol, Wolley has developed an innovative solution using CXL and allowing efficient memory accesses with the CXL.mem protocol over that same PCIe physical interface while the CXL.io protocol supports all the legacy features of the NVMe without rewriting the applications. Race conditions in resource allocation are resolved by having storage and memory on the same device. Wolley will present the advantages of SSDs using NVMe Over CXL and detail the comparison to the memory semantic SSDs.

FleX: Bringing CXL memory to the Motherboard

CXL integration into big iron is well underway with focus on large and high-power form factors such as E3.S. However, less is said about bringing CXL to embedded environments like motherboards. Wolley will present a smaller implementation of CXL, called FleX, in an M.2-style module with PCIe x8 interface. FleX is a socketed module enables new classes of innovation for next generation systems by exploiting CXL's generalizing of interfaces to memory, storage, and accelerators

CXL Native Memory: Do We Really Need DDR?

CXL memory modules enable memory expansion, enabling larger capacities to support emerging applications such as large language models (LLMs) which demands 140GB or more of local capacity. HBM cannot enable these large memory capacities, while CXL is a logical method to expand memory but at a significant cost in terms of power consumed and bandwidth wasted. Wolley will present the CXL Native Memory to replace the inefficient DDR interface and reduce the memory latency overhead while saving power. CXL Native Memory consists of the CXL direct physical interface that drives memory cores from the CXL FLIT without protocol retranslation.

CXL for Automotive Applications

Cars long ago became data centers on wheels. The same architectural challenges face car designers: multiple processors with multiple cores, artificial intelligence, high data rates, private and shared resources… the list goes on. Wolley will present the advantages of CXL for next generation car designs, and issues challenging the industry to meet the unique automotive requirements.

About Wolley

Wolley Inc., established in 2016, is an SCM controller ASIC company with headquarters in San Jose, CA and an R&D center in Hsinchu Taiwan. The company develops CXL® storage solutions for the datacenter and AI PC. Wolley offers its CXL® controller IP licensing and SoC integration services to high performance computing applications such as datacenter and edge AI/ML computations. Wolley also provides the end-to-end SoC design and integration services for CXL® applications, which allows customers to focus on exploring new architecture and system-level innovations enabled by CXL® capabilities.

Wolley's CXL 3.0 controller core IP is PCIe-5 certified. Wolley has demonstrated its CXL® controller in a 4-port fabric switch using FPGA in FMS2023, and its SCM controller using FPGA in FMS2019.

For more information, email to [email protected] or visit www.wolleytech.com

