Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch Expands Representation of Persons Injured by the Write Down of Credit Suisse's AT1 Capital Instruments to Include Current and Former Employees Paid with Contingent Capital Awards

News provided by

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

29 Jun, 2023, 13:26 ET

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP has been advising persons and companies injured by the write-down of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 capital instruments. Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch is now undertaking representation of current and former Credit Suisse employees who were paid with contingent capital awards (CCAs) whose value was destroyed by that write-down, and is available to discuss potential representation of any additional, unrepresented CCA holders who would like further information.

Unrepresented holders of CCAs from Credit Suisse who are interested in learning more about their rights and potential remedies may contact one of the Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch attorneys listed below:

Joshua M. Slocum ([email protected])
Sean P. McGonigle ([email protected])

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP
500 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10110
(212) 382-3300

About Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP is a NYC-based litigation, bankruptcy, and corporate boutique providing creative, results-oriented, and cost-effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of particular cases and clients. Our cases and clients extend across the globe. Our lawyers have been recognized as leaders in their fields by independent ratings sources, including Chambers USA, Super Lawyers, and Martindale-Hubbell.*

*Click the hyperlinks to learn the selection process for each of these ratings sources. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Note that WMD requires a written engagement letter signed by all parties before undertaking any representation.

SOURCE Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP

Also from this source

Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch Announces Initiative to Expand Representation of US-Based Holders of Credit Suisse AT1 Capital Instruments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.