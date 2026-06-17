Wolpert Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Wolpert Insurance Agency ("Wolpert") of Worcester, MA on October 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wolpert was established in 1956, and today they represent the insurance needs of thousands of businesses and families throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. They are well known for offering a wealth of transportation specialty coverage including trucking and transportation insurance, limousine insurance, and bobtail insurance.

"At Wolpert, we take our clients' insurance very seriously," says Mike Wolpert, Principal, Wolpert Insurance Agency. "We strive to develop solid relationships with our customers, and we believe this is one of the fundamental reasons many of our clients stay with us for generations."

"Finding the right insurance for our customers is all about listening to their needs and then taking the time to sit down with them to decide on a plan that is right for them," says Robert (Bob) Mucci, Principal, Wolpert Insurance Agency. "We are pleased to be joining World and expanding the products and services we offer to our customers."

"On behalf of the World family, I would like to formally welcome Wolpert," stated Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World." The addition of Wolpert to the World team further increases our presence in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition, Wolpert's dedication to exceptional customer service is closely aligned with our core values at World, and I anticipate their continued success as part of our organization."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Fletcher Tilton PC provided legal counsel and BH Burke & Co. advised Wolpert on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC