Wolters Kluwer adds new Unified Patent Court Case Law Tracker to Kluwer IP Law

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has updated its award-winning intellectual property rights and registration solution Kluwer IP Law with the addition of an intuitive UPC Case Law Tracker. Customers will be able to track patent decisions made by the newly operational Unified Patent Court (UPC) that determine the infringement and validity of both Unitary Patents and classic European Patents.

"The UPC Case Law Tracker offers crucial information to legal professionals in a timely, easy-to-access format," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This tool is our latest step in maintaining our position at the forefront of IP expertise as we continue to provide expert solutions that directly meet the needs of our customers."

Customers leveraging UPC Case Law Tracker will have access to headnotes, authoritative summaries, and full texts of the patent cases that have been annotated to provide analytical frameworks. Each case is expertly reported on and summarized in English, and customers also have the option of reviewing decisions in their original language. The UPC Case Law Tracker is a part of Kluwer IP Law's UP/UPC Hub, a vital source for industry developments, news, and key commentaries from leading experts.

Kluwer IP Law is Wolters Kluwer's premier service focused on all key IP law, providing legal professionals with quick answers and expert commentary from prominent practitioners and thought leaders. Kluwer IP Law also provides users with key EPC sources for European patent attorneys, such as Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention and the PCT Practice and Strategy work.

