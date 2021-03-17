Wolters Kluwer and Courtroom Insight Streamline Labor Arbitration Research

"The combination of these industry-leading and complementary solutions extends workflow and brings a unique innovation to the labor arbitration marketplace, and one which will provide welcomed time-savings and more effective arbitration research results," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Having convenient access to such a wide range of essential arbitration content will allow practitioners to better position themselves for success in their dispute resolution matters."

Courtroom Insight is a customized knowledge management solution that enables law firms to capture, share and analyze critical information about arbitrators, expert witnesses, judges and attorneys. This collaboration with Wolters Kluwer gives mutual customers instant access to information on specific arbitrators involved in their disputes, including background on that arbitrator's experience, practices, decision making, and awards issued, to add significant value as they develop arbitration strategies.

"Courtroom Insight and Wolters Kluwer's labor arbitration resources are both highly respected tools for law firms and labor law professionals," said Mark Torchiana, CEO of Courtroom Insight. "Law firms and their clients who are involved in labor arbitration matters will gain a greater understanding of the arbitrators that may be involved in their disputes thanks to this integration."

"Law firms are increasingly seeking time-saving workflow efficiencies across their organizations as they strive to provide more value to clients," said Cynthia Brown, Senior Director of Research Services at Littler Mendelson P.C. "This collaboration and the solution integration will bring a new level of efficiency and added value to the labor arbitration research process, making it much more streamlined and efficient."

