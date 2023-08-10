Wolters Kluwer announces collaboration with CLOCKSS

The collaboration will provide a sustainable online archive of Wolters Kluwer's legal content

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced its collaboration with global digital preservation services provider CLOCKSS. Thanks to this relationship, customers will now have unlimited digital access to Wolters Kluwer's extensive collection of legal content for the academic market.

"Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is pleased to collaborate with CLOCKSS to ensure the long-term availability of our global list of Kluwer Law International branded publications," said David Bartolone, General Manager for the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "By archiving with CLOCKSS, we are ensuring the digital preservation of valuable international legal insights from our renowned author community."

Through the agreement, CLOCKSS will host Wolters Kluwer's vast collection of legal books and journals, providing a sustainable online archive of Wolters Kluwer's best-in-class content for professionals and academics in the legal space. CLOCKSS archiving directly addresses the challenges of digital preservation for law librarians and legal professionals, ensuring long-term content availability and access. This collaboration also provides a high level of risk mitigation, by guaranteeing that users who have purchased digital books or journals will be able to recover them if the need arises. All of this material from Wolters Kluwer will be available on CLOCKSS by the end of this year.

"The CLOCKSS archive is delighted to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer to preserve international legal information," said Alicia Wise, Executive Director of CLOCKSS. "By working together, we can provide confidence to authors, legal practitioners, legal scholars, and law libraries around the world that their content will be safe and securely preserved for future generations."

Initiated by Stanford University in 1999, CLOCKSS is the world's leading digital archive for academic publishers and research libraries. Operating 12 archive nodes at leading academic institutions worldwide, CLOCKSS preserves the authoritative versions of 51 million journal articles, over 35,000 serial and 400,000 book titles, and a growing collection of supplementary materials and metadata. Participants include 300 libraries and 491 publishers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frank Ready

Senior Specialist, External Communications

Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: 717-205-3647

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.