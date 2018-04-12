Wolters Kluwer Announces the Publication of 45th Anniversary Edition of James Boyd White's "The Legal Imagination"

First published in 1973, The Legal Imagination helped pioneer the law and literature movement, by breaking convention and urging students to understand the law beyond memorization, "to trust and follow their curiosity" and to come to terms with the nature and potential limits of legal language. In this anniversary edition, the new foreword introduces the original unabridged text, and challenges a new generation of readers to understand the language of the law through the prism of literature.

"When we first published The Legal Imagination, it was groundbreaking and inspirational to a generation of legal faculty and students seeking to resituate the foundations of law in language and the human experience," commented Joe Terry, Publisher of the Legal Education group within Wolters Kluwer.

"Over the ensuing decades, thousands of leading legal thinkers were profoundly influenced by the title. The ongoing evolution in the law school community today is bringing the educational focus back to the perspectives that lie at the heart of The Legal Imagination," said Terry.

White encourages the reader to analyze legal and non-legal literature, including excerpts from Robert Frost, Plato, James Joyce, Albert Camus, Leo Tolstoy, and Emily Dickinson. By juxtaposing examples of legal writing alongside poetry, philosophy, and literary criticism, White frames thought-provoking discussions on topics that intersect both legal and non-legal discourse.

"Although this book was published 45 years ago, I think that it may be of wider relevance now than it was then, for its central concern is with integrity—integrity of the law, of language and of the individual person," said author James Boyd White.

James Boyd White is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. During his teaching career, he was the Hart Wright Professor of Law, Professor of English, and Adjunct Professor of Classics at the University of Michigan. Among his books on law and the humanities are Living Speech, Justice as Translation, and When Words Lose Their Meaning.

The Legal Education group of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is the leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools in the U.S. and around the world. This title is part of an extensive and prestigious list of casebooks that Wolters Kluwer has published in recent years that is in keeping with its commitment to public dialogue, including marijuana law, privacy, international human rights, white collar crime, First Amendment, elder law, and more.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer Legal Education and its titles, visit http://www.wklegaledu.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-announces-the-publication-of-45th-anniversary-edition-of-james-boyd-whites-the-legal-imagination-300628978.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

