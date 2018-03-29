Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Ranked as Market Leader in BARC Financial Performance Management DACH Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg )



A research and consulting firm focused on enterprise software, BARC evaluated 13 vendor portfolios prevalent in the DACH region for the report. Criteria included product capabilities, architecture, sales and marketing strategy, customer feedback, and financial performance. CCH Tagetik is one of only four vendors to be ranked as a market leader.

The report's overall description of CCH Tagetik called out the following strengths:

Its integrated solution for all aspects of financial planning, including balance sheets, P&L reporting, and liquidity.

CPM functionality for financial consolidation, risk management, and disclosure management.

Comprehensive, pre-defined business rules for financial corporate management and selected operational plans.

Web-based workflow management with transparent status monitoring.

User-friendly Excel add-in and web-based forms for data entry.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a leading solution for the German speaking market," said Andreas Drescher, managing director, CCH Tagetik DACH. "Over recent years, we've gained significant traction in the D-A-CH market, thanks to the robust functionality of our CPM solution and the success we've had in helping companies meet rigorous new compliance requirements or to optimize their planning- or consolidation processes."

"To be named a market leader is a significant accomplishment," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, head of BARC's Analytics and Data Management Practice. "In today's business environment, PM must provide transparency into all financial processes. It also must go beyond analysis and reporting on the past and anticipate future developments and explore how they may impact an organization's business goals."

To download a copy of the report, "BARC Financial Performance Management DACH", click here.

