Wolters Kluwer collaborates with German publishing company C.H.Beck

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

13 Nov, 2023, 11:01 ET

International arbitration and intellectual property professionals now have integrated access to key titles from C.H.Beck through Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer IP Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced a new collaboration with the German publishing company C.H.Beck. Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer IP Law subscribers can now gain integrated access to key titles from C.H.Beck, and have easy access to the most complete and valuable analysis in arbitration and IP law.

"We are proud to offer legal professionals the most comprehensive solutions for international arbitration and IP law," said David Bartolone, General Manager for the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Customers depend upon Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer IP Law's vast collection of analysis and arbitration material, and we look forward to working with C.H.Beck to provide expert content."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer to continue providing the global legal community with access to world class content," said Jonathon Watson, Product Manager at C.H.Beck.

Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer IP Law customers will now have access to nine well-respected titles offering immediate and practical value. Titles available include Happ/Wilske, ICSID Arbitration Rules: Article-by-Article Commentary, and Stief, Supplementary Protection Certificates.

Kluwer IP Law is Wolters Kluwer's premier service focused on all key IP law, providing legal professionals with quick answers and expert commentary from prominent practitioners and thought leaders. Kluwer Arbitration is the world's leading information-based solution for international arbitration. The solution provides access to exclusive arbitration materials and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end.

Wolters Kluwer also recently extended its collaborations with both Oxford University Press (OUP) and the American Arbitration Association (AAA), licensing a selection of key titles published by OUP and AAA for Kluwer Arbitration, Kluwer Competition Law, and Kluwer IP Law.

