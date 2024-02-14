Wolters Kluwer defined benefit plan expert appointed President-Elect of American Society of Enrolled Actuaries

Charles Brown of ftwilliam.com will help lead the nation's premiere organization for enrolled actuaries

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Brown, Actuarial Director of ftwilliam.com at  Wolters Kluwer, has been appointed as President-Elect of the American Society of Enrolled Actuaries (ASEA). ASEA is the primary source of professional organizational support for pension actuaries. Its mission is to advance the knowledge of actuarial science as it relates to retirement and other employee benefit plans.

"It is an honor to be a part of ASEA and serve as the President-Elect of this incredible organization that supports and inspires rising and practicing actuaries," said Brown. "I look forward to the year ahead with ASEA and increasing visibility of the actuarial profession."

Brown – who has been a credentialed ASEA member for seven years and remains on the ASEA Student Forum subcommittee – will help to execute a range of initiatives that includes outreach encouraging aspiring actuaries to take exams, as well as building out the newly established ASEA Academy. Wolters Kluwer has also served as a longstanding sponsor of ASEA's annual Actuarial Symposium. The event offers in-depth, technical education for retirement plan professionals who provide consulting services for clients and prospects.

Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com is a leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers. Providing a modern, cloud-based employee benefits software, ftwilliam.com's offerings include retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and distribution tracking.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

