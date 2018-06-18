Wolters Kluwer Enhances Kluwer Arbitration Awards Database in Partnership with Arbitrator Intelligence

This addition will further increase Kluwer Arbitration's comprehensive portfolio of more than 2,500 international awards, the most comprehensive collection of international awards. Wolters Kluwer customers now have access to 215 additional awards and orders, collected by Arbitrator Intelligence from court filings in actions to enforce or vacate International Arbitral Awards filed in the U.S. district courts between 2011 and 2016. By the end of August 2018, this number will increase to 485, as more awards and orders are added by Arbitrator Intelligence from court files and other sources.

"Wolters Kluwer first partnered with Arbitrator Intelligence in 2016 to improve the resources available to the arbitration community," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The addition of these awards and orders on Kluwer Arbitration provides arbitrators with exclusive insights and information that cannot be obtained from other sources, as many of them are not otherwise publically available."

The collection of awards and orders are from arbitrations presided over by known arbitrators worldwide from the American Arbitration Association and its International Centre for Dispute Resolution as well as ad-hoc arbitrations and arbitrations administered by the International Chamber of Commerce London Court of International Arbitration), Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services and other institutions.

Gary Born, Partner & Chair of the International Arbitration Practice Group at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, author of Wolters Kluwer's leading treatise International Commercial Arbitration and member of the Board of Advisors of Arbitrator Intelligence said: "By making international arbitral awards more widely available, Arbitrator Intelligence and Kluwer are making it easier for parties and counsel around the world to do better, more efficient research about arbitrator decision-making."

Michael McIlwrath, Global Chief Litigation Counsel for GE Oil & Gas, a contributing editor to the Kluwer Arbitration blog, and also a member of the Arbitrator Intelligence Board of Advisors said: "From the parties and in-house counsels' perspective, more information about past cases will improve the predictability of arbitrator selection and therefore the quality of arbitration."

Arbitrator Intelligence is a non-profit, university-affiliated entity that aims to promote transparency, accountability and diversity in arbitrator selection and appointments. Through its anonymous questionnaire (called the "Arbitrator Intelligence Questionnaire" or "AIQ"), Arbitrator Intelligence collects objective information and professional assessments of arbitrators' case management skills and decision making. When sufficient feedback is collected, Arbitrator Intelligence will be compiling the anonymized data into individual "Arbitrator Intelligence Reports" that will be available through Kluwer's arbitrator tool.

Wolters Kluwer's International Group is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities. Areas of expertise include arbitration, intellectual property law, international taxation, and competition law.

To learn more about Kluwer Arbitration, visit www.kluwerarbitration.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-enhances-kluwer-arbitration-awards-database-in-partnership-with-arbitrator-intelligence-300667893.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com

