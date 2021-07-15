Wolters Kluwer Executive Wins Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has won the Executive Achievement of the Year award for the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

"I am honored to be recognized for the Executive Achievement of the Year," said Sonderegger. "Our exceptional team at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has continued to bring impactful, innovative solutions and deep domain content to our customers at a time when they have needed them most, and this award is a testament to what we have accomplished together."

In his role, Dean is responsible for accelerating the vision and strategy for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., with a particular focus on rapid development of advanced digital products and services to enhance customers' efficiencies and workflow. During 2020, he set an example for LRUS employees to meet the pandemic challenges head-on, dedicating themselves to the needs of customers while delivering on strategic priorities. Through these initiatives, Dean led the launch of several products to improve LRUS' digital platforms and the user experience, helping customers save time, labor, and money while providing them with vital resources at a time when legal professionals faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic.

Wolters Kluwer also earned three product awards, including a Silver Award for Business Information Solution for M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings, a Gold Award for Solution for Integrating Content into the Workflow for Application Programming Interface (API) for Cheetah™, and a Gold Award for Company Innovation of the Year for The COVID-19 State & Federal Compare Smart Chart.

The Golden Bridge Awards recognize and honor the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

