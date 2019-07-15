Wolters Kluwer Experts to Address Legal Technology Trends at American Association of Law Libraries 2019 Conference

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. experts will lead four sessions on legal technology trends and solutions at the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference in Washington, DC from July 13-16, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

At each session, Wolters Kluwer experts will provide attendees with an in-depth look inside the company's leading solutions, which integrate cutting-edge technology with Wolters Kluwer's deep domain expertise to help legal professionals improve efficiency and deliver deep impact when it matters most.

"We have accelerated development across our portfolio to deliver solutions that our customers can rely on for speed, accuracy and expertise," said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Each of our solutions on display at AALL have been driven by our customers' direct feedback, and we look forward to continuing to find new ways to meet and exceed our customers' expectations and deliver the best solutions available."

"Time-Saving Tools to Navigate Tough Healthcare Changes" will cover ways to navigate the legal complexities and regulatory changes within the legal healthcare and life sciences industries. During the session, experts will discuss the Wolters Kluwer's new suite of healthcare products, which allows law firms to cut back non-billable hours to focus on clients. The session will take place on Monday, July 15 at 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM in Room 144 C.

"The Future Ready Lawyer: Content Meets Securities Workflow" will cover the results of Wolters Kluwer's Future Ready Lawyer Survey, which found that one of lawyers' top concerns is the ability to manage increased volume and complexity of information. Attendees will receive practical advice on how legal securities practitioners can seamlessly integrate content with their workflows. The session will take place on Monday, July 15 at 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM in Room 144 C.

"Leveraging Wolters Kluwer's Labor & Employment Resources to Accelerate Growth" will discuss the innovative Wolters Kluwer technology platforms that law firms can leverage to offer higher value to clients, increase productivity and accelerate firm growth. The session will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM in Room 144 A.

"Navigating Ongoing Change from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" will bring together an expert panel to examine how to navigate the changes and uncertainties resulting from the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act while improving firm leadership using advanced solutions and technologies. The session will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM in Room 144 C.

The AALL Annual Meeting and Conference celebrates innovation and leadership within the legal profession. As the largest gathering of law librarians in the country, AALL brings together legal information experts of all backgrounds for the advancement of legal information and information policy.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

