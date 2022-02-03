Wolters Kluwer Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Aligned Decision-making with Its Clinical Decision Support Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American clinical decision support (CDS) industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Wolters Kluwer with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award. The company delivers its solutions - UpToDate®, Lexicomp®, Emmi®, and Medi-Span® Sentri7® and POC Advisor™ - to help clinicians minimize the risk of misaligned clinical decisions. The complete portfolio of Wolters Kluwer CDS solutions were highlighted for helping clinicians meaningfully improve clinical decision-making, reduce diagnostic errors and prevent workflow disruptions.

"Our commitment has always been to empower clinicians and patients to make informed care decisions based on evidence-based content, and that requires delivering trusted information within their workflow," said Greg Samios, President and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer, Health. "This recognition by Frost & Sullivan is a testament to our diligence in ensuring our solutions help align decision making across the continuum of care, helping to reduce care variability and improve outcomes."

Aligned solutions and harmonized content

As care teams have expanded, clinical decisions are being made across an even more significant number of roles, introducing the risk of misaligned decisions. Given that care teams use their CDS solutions consistently every day, this is a place where providers can focus on fostering more aligned decision-making on behalf of their patients. That, in turn, can help to standardize care and improve outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer delivers more aligned solutions, with an editorial team committed to harmonizing content across its core CDS solutions. This coordination means that each clinician on the care continuum uses a resource built for their needs while drawing from the same evidence. Frost & Sullivan notes that this approach aligns with Wolters Kluwer's mission: To help reduce care variability and measurably improve clinical effectiveness.

"Wolters Kluwer's CDS solutions help clinicians make highly informed clinical decisions at the point of care, directly from their workflow, irrespective of the disease and situation," explained Azza Fazar, Best Practices Research analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Wolters Kluwer COVID-19 Response

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the strain on the healthcare industry with the increased pressure to recruit and retain physicians, who were quickly overwhelmed by the caseloads of patients presenting to their hospitals. As the pandemic worsened in the U.S., the volume and pace of clinical research about the novel virus made it impossible for clinicians to keep up with the latest literature.

Wolters Kluwer's rigorous editorial model provides a framework for an immediate and dynamic response to crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, the West Africa Ebola outbreak, Haiti earthquakes and other natural disasters worldwide. UpToDate now has a total of 94 COVID-19 topics. Since February 2020, COVID-19 topics in UpToDate have been viewed 31.1 million times by 1.3 million individual clinicians. Wolters Kluwer continues to offer free access to COVID-19 topics, which clinicians can access on the Wolters Kluwer website.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

