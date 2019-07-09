Wolters Kluwer Launches AI-Enhanced Capital Markets Clause Analytics to Improve Quality and Efficiency of Drafting and Negotiating Capital Markets Agreements

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. continues to expand its leadership in securities law with the launch of Capital Markets Clause Analytics, a workflow solution that combines the power of artificial intelligence with curation by expert attorneys. The solution, which is the latest addition to Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed Transactional Law Suite for Securities, sets a new standard for transforming the capital markets document drafting workflow for attorneys and securities professionals.

By providing access to a database of Debt and Equity Agreements and their ancillary documents, Capital Markets Clause Analytics dramatically streamlines the drafting process for legal professionals. The workflow solution provides a comprehensive database of articles and clauses that appear in Capital Markets agreements, giving users insight and guidance into accepted standards to apply to their own agreements. Legal professionals can view the commonality and variability of specific articles and clauses within an agreement and compare specific clauses to the standard language used in clauses of that type.

Building on Wolters Kluwer's market-leading content and solutions for transactional law, Capital Markets Clause Analytics leverages powerful analytical tools to empower users to:

Uncover market standard language from a database of more than one million individual clauses;

Create custom models to analyze a wide range of agreements clause by clause and compare them to their own agreements and clauses – giving them insights in minutes instead of hours; and

Optimize the process of drafting and negotiating debt and equity agreements, including indentures, underwriting agreements, lock-up agreements, warrants and more with practical guidance and best practices authored by seasoned by securities practitioners, at point of need.

"As clients continue to aggressively pursue improved cost efficiency and timeliness from legal providers, legal professionals are in need of workflow solutions that address their most critical pain points," said Susan Chazin, Esq., Portfolio Director for Securities and Banking at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We developed Capital Markets Clause Analytics to integrate powerful technology with our domain expertise to transform the Capital Markets drafting process, boost our customers' productivity and improve their ROI."

Capital Markets Clause Analytics streamlines the Capital Markets drafting and negotiating process for securities law professionals with:

Custom Model Agreements: Users can create a custom model based on their unique criteria, search across a database of more than one million individual clauses, analyze agreements clause by clause, and compare their findings to their own agreements and clauses;

Users can create a custom model based on their unique criteria, search across a database of more than one million individual clauses, analyze agreements clause by clause, and compare their findings to their own agreements and clauses; Practical Guidance: Expertly prepared practical guidance, such as elements of the clause checklists, drafting considerations, and intent of the clause, are shown alongside individual clauses, enhancing your understanding at the point of need, instantly surfacing drafting risks, and eliminating the potential for costly mistakes; and

Expertly prepared practical guidance, such as elements of the clause checklists, drafting considerations, and intent of the clause, are shown alongside individual clauses, enhancing your understanding at the point of need, instantly surfacing drafting risks, and eliminating the potential for costly mistakes; and Benchmarking: Users can enhance their efficiency and boost negotiating leverage with statistics and comparisons based on their specific deal criteria. Several comparison tools allow professionals to efficiently benchmark your own agreements and clauses, providing insight of drafting techniques used by specific law firms or industries.

To learn more about the Capital Markets Clause Analytics and the power of the entire Transactional Law Suite for Securities, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/capital-markets-analytics/ and https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/transactional-law-suite/.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

