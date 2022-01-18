Wolters Kluwer Launches Claims Calculators for MediRegs

The new calculators are the latest advancement for MediRegs, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed workflow solution for revenue cycle, compliance and audit professionals to make critical regulatory, reimbursement, coding, and compliance decisions. To streamline the complex process of reimbursement, Wolters Kluwer has introduced this feature to help users simplify the latest developments in professional fee reimbursement. The tool also features inpatient and outpatient prospective payment system claims-based calculators that group and calculate reimbursement in just seconds.

"As healthcare industry professionals continue to face unprecedented challenges in the wake of the pandemic, we are committed to making our customers' workflow as streamlined and efficient as possible," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The state-of-the-art MediRegs Claims Calculators are fully integrated into the MediRegs Coding and Compliance Suite portfolio to increase productivity and provide the most up-to-date and accurate information. This new feature will help our customers maintain control over their bottom line in the face of regulatory change and ensure accurate, timely reimbursement."

Features of the MediRegs Claims Calculators include the following:

- The tool allows hospitals and professionals alike to recover the reimbursement to which they are entitled through their recent inpatient, outpatient and professional fee calculator advancements;

- Users can navigate the complexities of inpatient and outpatient prospective payment system with claims-based calculators that group and calculate reimbursement in seconds; and

- The state-of-the-art Professional fee claims calculator offers a one of the kind workflow tool to include clinical laboratory fee schedule.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/mediregs.

