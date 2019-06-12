Wolters Kluwer Launches Innovative Tax Research Tool PE+ for International Tax Law Professionals

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of PE+, an intuitive, first-of-its-kind research tool that transforms the research process around Permanent Establishment (PE) for international tax law professionals.

Designed by international tax law practitioners, PE+ builds upon the flagship Kluwer International Tax Law product and provides total support through the research process by aggregating PE content and enabling easy access, search and navigation capabilities. The tool enables country-by-country comparison of domestic PE regulations, tax treaties, model conventions and commentaries and BEPS-driven developments, allowing users to simultaneously compare multiple documents. PE+ also offers interlinked resources to regularly updated legislation, cases, and expert analysis, allowing users to yield answers with speed, accuracy and efficiency.

"In light of the changes brought on by Base Erosion and Profit Shifting and Multilateral Instrument (BEPS/MLI) initiatives, the process of understanding and comparing PE regulations across different jurisdictions can be difficult," said Amit Alagh, Product Manager for Kluwer International Tax Law. "We leveraged Wolters Kluwer's extensive industry relationships, deep domain knowledge and market insight to develop PE+ and address these pain points for our customers."

Highlights of PE+ include:

An intuitive user interface aligned to the international tax law professional's workflow;

The ability to undertake country by country comparisons of PE documents; and

Interlinked resources including up-to-date cases, regulations, expert opinions, and other sources.

Kluwer Law International is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities, providing leading content and practice tools on aspects of law that impact international commercial transactions.

To learn more about PE+, visit: www.kluwerlaw.com/peplus

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

