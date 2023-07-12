Wolters Kluwer launches new case page and citation feature on Kluwer Arbitration

The new case page provides an enhanced research experience and offers valuable insights

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of a new case page and a citation feature on Kluwer Arbitration, the leading digital solution for international arbitration. The new case page is designed to provide users with an enhanced research experience. The newly added citation feature offers valuable insights into the impact of the case on other cases, with direct links to explore further.

"We are excited to announce our new case page and citation feature, which will provide international arbitration users with an enhanced and seamless research experience," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This launch will be a valuable resource for Kluwer Arbitration users, providing them with the latest relevant information in one place and allowing them to easily navigate through the case."

Kluwer Arbitration provides access to exclusive arbitration materials and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end, from selecting the right arbitrator for the case to building a winning strategy. The solution's user interface design is modern, user-friendly, and easy to navigate, empowering legal professionals to maximize their productivity and supercharge their research.

The launch of the new case page and citation feature on Kluwer Arbitration presents case proceedings and relevant information in one place, enabling users to navigate through the case and understand its audit trail with ease. The detailed view of the case and its proceedings includes information on the sector, applicable rules, institution, and tribunal composition. The citation feature complements this overview by providing insights into the number of times the case has been cited by other awards, with quick links for further exploration to gain a deeper understanding of the case's importance and interpretation. The information is displayed in a user-friendly manner, ensuring easy navigation and a smooth user experience.

