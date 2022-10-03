Wolters Kluwer Launches New Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer Tool on VitalLaw

The research tool provides labor law professionals with instant access to intelligence on arbitrators and awards so they can develop successful strategies for their clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of the Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer, a new research and data visualization tool that provides fast and easy access to key insights on labor arbitrators and labor arbitration awards, trends, and outcomes. The tool is accessible from the Labor Arbitration section on VitalLaw.

With a streamlined and focused design, granular filtering, helpful search capabilities, data visualization, and flexible reporting functionality, this research tool empowers legal professionals to quickly find and deliver the information they need to best serve clients in labor arbitration matters. The Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer gives users the power to mine and analyze 33,000+ labor arbitration awards and profiles to identify and understand labor arbitrators, including their educational background and professional experience, issues and topics they have ruled on, experience handling disputes in certain industries, and tendencies with regard to how they resolve disputes.

"With arbitrations on the rise, we're proud to provide labor law professionals with a critical tool that's easy to use and filled with enriched, regularly updated content," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Built with advanced technology and enhanced graphics, the Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer gives users a powerful tool to effectively research and select arbitrators for upcoming labor arbitrations."

Users can leverage the Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer to develop informed representation strategies by surfacing awards with similar fact patterns, topics, industries, jurisdictions, and more. The Analyzer contains a large and growing collection of labor arbitrator profiles and labor arbitration awards. Its graphics and charts provide at-a-glance insight into arbitrator tendencies and trends by topic, industry, and more, and its flexible reporting functionality allows users to create customized reports easily and quickly.

To learn more, visit: https://know.wolterskluwerlr.com/LP=3023

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.