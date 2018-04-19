Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory and Global Legal Hackathon: Partners in Advancing LegalTech Innovation

The Hackathon final round will take place in New York City on April 21, where 14 teams from across 6 continents will pitch their concepts to a global panel of judges. Each team has developed a solution that provides a private benefit to the business and practice of law, or a public benefit to governments or legal systems.

"Wolters Kluwer's mission is to help professionals deliver deep impact when it matters most, and the Global Legal Hackathon aligns well with that mission," said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "Our partnership in the Global Legal Hackathon is an honor, and it has offered Wolters Kluwer a great opportunity to collaborate with other technology and legal innovators, and foster innovation that makes a positive difference for legal professionals, their clients and society."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wolters Kluwer for the Global Legal Hackathon and for the very exciting finals event," said David Fisher, founder of Integra Ledger and the Global Legal Hackathon. "We launched this event to bring together experts and innovators from around the world who share a common desire to develop solutions that improve the practice of law."

Dean Sonderegger, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets & Innovation for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. noted that, "As technology continues to impact the practice of law, it is crucial that innovators keep human impact in mind as they drive the development of new solutions. We are proud to take part in this event to bring fresh ideas, innovation and forward-thinking applications for technology to improve the practice of law worldwide."

The Global Legal Hackathon has brought together the best thinkers, doers and practitioners in law in support of a unified vision: rapid development of solutions to improve the legal industry, worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer technologists, legal analysts and business leaders have been involved in the Global Legal Hackathon since the initial rounds earlier this year in countries worldwide. Wolters Kluwer's participation in earlier rounds included host locations, sponsorship and providing participants API access to the company's rich research content to advance their applications during the hackathon. In addition, Wolters Kluwer is pleased to be presenting the award for the winning Public Benefit team.

The Global Legal Hackathon Final Round Gala will take place at Pier Sixty in New York City on Saturday, April 21 at 5:30 PM. For more information on the event, visit https://globallegalhackathon.com/

