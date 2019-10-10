Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood Honored as International Executive of the Year in 2019 Golden Bridge Awards

RIVERWOODS, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood earned top honors as International Executive of the Year (Business Products) in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards®. Caywood was named the Gold winner in the coveted awards program that encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, leadership, innovations, products and services, international business and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

The Golden Bridge Awards recognized Caywood for her achievements in transforming Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory into the global legal and compliance market leader it is today. As CEO, Caywood leads more than 3,800 employees worldwide in developing innovative and award-winning technology solutions that help professionals improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and solve complex problems. Most recently, Caywood has headed the expansion of popular global legal software solutions Kleos and effacts; launched a new global center to accelerate digital new product development and innovation; and spearheaded the successful acquisitions of eVision and Legisway – further strengthening the company's position as a global leader in the compliance and legal markets.

This accolade adds to the prestigious recognition Caywood has received over the past year for outstanding leadership. In September, Caywood was named a Stevie Award winner in the International Business Awards. She has also been recognized by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Read more about Stacey Caywood here.

The Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards finalists and winners. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at: https://goldenbridgeawards.com/.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, a division of Wolters Kluwer, is a global leading provider of legal and compliance solutions that enable professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

