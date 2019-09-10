Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO Stacey Caywood Wins Stevie Award for Executive of the Year in 2019 International Business Awards

Caywood received top honors for her achievements in transforming Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory into a global legal and compliance market leader through significant innovation and strategic investment. As CEO, Caywood leads more than 3,800 employees worldwide in developing innovative and award-winning technology solutions that help professionals improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and solve complex problems. Most recently, Caywood has headed the expansion of popular global legal software solutions Kleos and effacts ; launched a new global center to accelerate digital new product development and innovation; and spearheaded the successful acquisitions of eVision and Legisway – further strengthening the company's position as a global leader in the compliance and legal markets.

In addition to this honor by the International Business Awards, Caywood's accomplishments have been recognized by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. She was also featured in Fast Company's article: Women CEOs on How They Smashed the Glass Ceiling.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 International Business Awards received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories, with a record total of more than 4,000 nominations submitted this year for consideration. More information and the full list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, a division of Wolters Kluwer, is a global leading provider of legal and compliance solutions that enable professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

