Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory CEO to Participate in Webinar with Leading Women in the Legal Sector

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Caywood, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, will be a featured speaker in a webinar titled "The Future of Law: Leading Women in Legal Talk Shop," taking place on Wednesday, March 13 at 1 PM EST.

Caywood will join a panel of women leaders in the legal sector, including Therese Pritchard and Lisa Mayhew, Co-Chairs of Bryan Cave Leighton Paiser, and moderator Debbie Epstein Henry, an expert and best-selling author on women's issues, careers and the law. The webinar will cover the evolution of the legal industry from the perspective of women who have ascended to the C-suite of global organizations. They will share their journeys, lessons learned and their experience in driving change and innovation in the legal sector.

"After years of debate around how and when the legal industry would evolve, it is clear that technology, client expectations and diversity are driving significant transformation," said Caywood. "I am very pleased to participate in this panel with women who are bringing meaningful change to the legal sector."

The Future of Law: Leading Women in Legal Talk Shop

Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 1 PM EST

Speakers:

Stacey Caywood , CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Therese Pritchard & Lisa Mayhew , Co-Chairs of Bryan Cave Leighton Paiser

& , Co-Chairs of Debbie Epstein Henry , Consultant, Best-Selling Author and Public Speaker (moderator)

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

