Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Dean E. Sonderegger as SVP & General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced the appointment of Dean E. Sonderegger as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., effective immediately. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. (LRUS) is a leading provider of information and expert solutions for legal and business compliance professionals and is part of the Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory division. The LRUS business includes legal markets, legal education, healthcare compliance and reimbursement, corporate compliance and international offerings. Sonderegger will report to Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory.

Dean E. Sonderegger has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

An experienced information and software solutions industry leader, Sonderegger joined Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. in 2015 as the head of Legal Markets & Innovation. Sonderegger spearheaded customer-focused innovation, with a strong focus on the rapid development of advanced digital products and services to enhance legal professionals' efficiencies and workflows. An advocate for involving customers and partners in the co-creation of solutions through agile development processes, he accelerated the delivery of impactful new solutions in the legal market, advancing Wolters Kluwer as an innovation leader.

Sonderegger has more than two decades of experience at the cutting-edge of software and information solutions across industries. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, he was Executive Director of Product Management and Marketing at Bloomberg BNA. He is a highly sought-after speaker, author and thought leader in the areas of artificial intelligence, blockchain, the evolution of the legal profession and leading business transformation.

"Professionals rely on Wolters Kluwer to help them have impact in the moments that matter," said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "With Dean's strong technology and business expertise and customer-first focus, LRUS will build on our great momentum as we accelerate the development and delivery of expert solutions for our customers."

"It's a true honor to lead LRUS across all five business lines, and to continue to serve our customers in exciting new ways during this time of transformation in the legal and compliance professions," said Sonderegger. "With our strong customer focus and significant ongoing investment in both content and software solutions, we are dedicated to continuing to find new ways to help our customers achieve the best outcomes."

Sonderegger earned an MBA from The George Washington University and holds M.S. and B.S degrees in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University.

Sonderegger succeeds former LRUS head Greg Samios. Samios was recently named as President & CEO of the Wolters Kluwer Health division's global Health Learning, Research & Practice business.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

