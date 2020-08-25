Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Hosts Webinar in Partnership with Corporate Counsel Business Journal on the Future of the Legal Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host a webinar with Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) on Wednesday, August 26, focusing on the findings of the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers and their implications for the future of the legal industry.

Wolters Kluwer conducted the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers earlier this year to assess future readiness and resilience among organizations in the legal sector. The survey includes insights from 700 legal professionals across the U.S. and nine European countries and examines ongoing trends in the legal sector and how well-prepared organizations are to drive higher performance. In the upcoming webinar, Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., and Chantal Vermeire, Head of Strategy for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory will lead a panel discussion of the survey's results. The panel will include thought leaders across the legal industry, including Kathryn DeBord, Chief Innovation Officer at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Mark Brennan, Partner at Hogan Lovells, and Evan Slavitt, Senior VP, General Counsel and Secretary at AVX Corporation.

"The disruption caused by the COVID-19 will have significant, long-term impacts on the legal industry," said Crutchfield. "We are looking forward to hosting this valuable discussion so that legal professionals can listen to and learn from the perspectives of this panel of legal industry thought leaders."

"The pandemic has accelerated the rate of disruption that the legal industry was already experiencing in recent years, and moving forward, it will be crucial for legal professionals to understand what they and their organizations need to do in order to properly prepare for the future," said Vermeire. "The survey results provide a great deal of insight for the legal community, and we are pleased to partner with CCBJ to discuss these findings with our panelists."

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 26 at 11 AM ET. To learn more and register for the webinar, click here.

