Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Names Ken Crutchfield as Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets

In this role, Crutchfield will lead the Legal Markets Group and will be responsible for setting the vision and strategic approach with a focus on developing leading digital products. The Legal Markets Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. provides legal professionals across a wide range of markets with expert content and analysis and leading workflow solutions. Crutchfield will report to Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

An experienced information and software solutions industry leader, Crutchfield brings three decades of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., he was the Senior Vice President & General Manager for the Bloomberg Tax Technology division of Bloomberg BNA. Crutchfield also served in executive-level positions at organizations including Thomson Reuters and LexisNexis. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the growth of multiple businesses in varying industries, including tax & accounting and legal.

"Our purpose is to make our customers more successful by helping them to grow their value through our deep domain expertise and innovative solutions and bringing Ken on board is in line with that purpose," said Sonderegger. "With Ken's strong background in information and software solutions, we are thrilled to have him on our team. I look forward to working with him and our leaders across Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. to focus on accelerating the development of our expert solutions."

"I am very excited to join Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. at a time when the business is making significant strides in driving innovation within the legal industry," said Crutchfield. "I am eager to build on the strong vision and momentum that the business has, while providing counsel on how to best serve legal professionals with expert content and leading solutions."

Crutchfield earned an MBA from Wright State University and holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

