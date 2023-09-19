Wolters Kluwer legal solutions receive top honors from 2023 Globee® Golden Bridge Awards

Legisway, Kluwer Arbitration and MediRegs all earn plaudits for industry-leading technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative expert solutions from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., including Legisway, Kluwer Arbitration and MediRegs, continue to attract widespread independent industry recognition. This time the solutions have garnered honors across multiple categories in the 2023 Globee® Golden Bridge Awards.

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to empowering legal, regulatory and healthcare compliance professionals with truly innovative workflow and analytics solutions powered by deep domain expertise," said Atul Dubey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Many thanks to the judges for recognizing the products that deliver transformational benefits to our customers in law firms, corporate law departments and healthcare companies."

Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's all-in-one SaaS platform focused on the needs of the corporate law department across contracts, intellectual property, real estate, entity management and compliance, has been celebrated with a Bronze Globee under the program's Business Products category. The solution offers truly flexible enterprise legal information management that can be configured, helping corporate law departments enhance collaboration with the business and minimize risk.

Kluwer Arbitration – a world leading information-based solution for international arbitration – has been recognized with highest honors, earning a Gold Globee in the Legal Information Solution category. The solution grants clients access to exclusive arbitration materials and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end.

MediRegs has also been recognized with top honors, receiving a Gold Globee in the Health & Medical Information Solution category, in addition to a Silver Globee under the program's HealthCare Technology Solution bracket. The SaaS based workflow solution provides immediate access to accurate regulatory content, coding tools, and calculators, while helping healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement.

Now in its 15th year, the Globee Golden Bridge Awards is an international business and innovation recognition program celebrating excellence in business and innovation across a multitude of industries. Submissions are evaluated by diverse panel of judges possessing a wealth of expertise and knowledge in their respective fields.

