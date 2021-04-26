Wolters Kluwer offers new BARC market study: "Account Reconciliation and Closing - The Journey from Excel to Artificial Intelligence" to its CCH Tagetik customers

UNTERSCHLEIßHEIM, Germany, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standardization and automation are among the most important challenges facing finance departments in companies and organizations worldwide. BARC (Business Application Research Center), together with Dr. Susanne Leitner-Hanetseder, Professor of Accounting at the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria in Steyr , have now investigated the special role played by reconciliation and closing processes. Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services supported the market study and offers the result document free of charge.

The new market study "Account Reconciliation and Closing - The Journey from Excel to Artificial Intelligence" highlights the associated challenges for the Office of Finance. The report also provides insights into consolidation practices and recommendations for further optimization. The data powering the study was collected in online user survey of finance and business leaders in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Typically, record-to-report processes in particular hold the potential for a significant acceleration of processes through progressive automation. In finance departments, however, manual processes still dominate in many cases and lead to a comparatively high workload, especially around closing dates - time that is lacking for value-adding tasks, such as optimizing data quality. At the same time, classic ERP systems often do not offer the necessary functionality to ensure a high degree of standardization and automation.

In addition, Excel still dominates data preparation and closing processes in many companies. This is not only the case in smaller companies, but often also in individual companies of large, international corporations. At the same time, the results of the study show that satisfaction with the reconciliation and closing processes is often significantly higher in companies that already use dedicated finance solutions. However, the focus has generally been on the pure standardization of recurring, rule-based processes. According to the study findings, opportunities that go well beyond this, for example in the area of machine learning and artificial intelligence, are still little used in the areas of account reconciliation and closing. Overall, companies can still leverage amazing potential savings here.

The new market study "Account Reconciliation and Closing - The Journey from Excel to Artificial Intelligence" by BARC which provides a deeper insight into the topic, is made available by Wolters Kluwer for download here.

With CCH Tagetik, Wolters Kluwer offers a comprehensive platform for financial performance management, covering areas such as consolidation, planning, forecasting, reporting and disclosure management.

About Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

CCH Tagetik

Global Head of Marketing

+1 339-229-2447 office

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

Press Release & Social Media Specialist

+39 0583 96811 office

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer