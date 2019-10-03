Wolters Kluwer Opens Registration for Webinar on Best Practices for Conducting Workplace Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that registration is open for its webinar on best practices for conducting workplace investigations. The webinar, titled "Workplace Investigations: Best Practices for Getting It Right," will take place on Wednesday, October 9.

Employers constantly find themselves in the difficult position of having to sort through allegations to determine whether a workplace complaint is supported. These investigations can be tricky, given the potential that serious misconduct will surface with liability exposure for the employer, in addition to other considerations, such as dealing with confidentiality and privacy concerns, avoiding retaliation and ensuring that the investigation is complete and thorough.

This hot topic webinar will be led by Pamela Wolf, J.D., Senior Employment Law Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., in discussion with expert panelists Richard J. Cino, Office Managing Principal at Jackson Lewis P.C. and Co-Leader of the Corporate Governance and Internal Investigations Practice Group, Brooke Colaizzi, Member of Sherman & Howard L.L.C., and Eric B. Meyer, Partner at FisherBroyles LLP, who will share their insights on what employers need to know about these sensitive but necessary inquiries and how to avoid common pitfalls. This roundtable discussion will cover topics including launching an investigation, when to hand it off to a third party, interviewing witnesses, dealing with privacy concerns and sharing the results.

Workplace Investigations: Best Practices for Getting It Right

Wednesday, October 9, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Participants will have the opportunity to earn one complimentary CLE credit by attending the live hour-long webinar.

