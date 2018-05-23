Wolters Kluwer Opens Registration for Webinar on Labor and Employment Updates from Federal Agencies

The session, entitled "Check-In: EEOC, DOL and NLRB Compliance—A Labor and Employment Law Roundtable," will explore each federal agency's current compliance environment and enforcement priorities, and provide practical guidelines for navigating difficult compliance issues and best practices. Moderated by Pamela Wolf, J.D., Senior Employment Law Analyst for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., the webinar will feature several prominent legal experts in labor and employment: Eric Meyer, Partner at FisherBroyles, LLP, Tasos C. Paindiris, Principal at Jackson Lewis P.C., and Jonathon Watson, Associate at Sherman & Howard L.L.C.

"The regulatory landscape continues to shift under the Trump Administration, as do federal agency outreach and enforcement priorities," said Wolf. "Wolters Kluwer continues to partner with experts at leading law firms to provide our customers with educational opportunities to receive useful updates from the three major federal agencies that impact labor and employment. This webinar's panel will provide unique insight on how labor and employment practices may be impacted, and what professionals can expect moving forward."

To register, visit the link below:

Check-In: EEOC, DOL and NLRB Compliance—A Labor and Employment Law Roundtable

Wednesday, June 6, 2 PM – 3 PM EDT

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content on labor and employment law. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations and expert analysis, offering one of the most robust online libraries for labor arbitration research. The platform also includes Employment Law Daily and time-saving tools such as federal and state employment law comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and SmartTasks.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-opens-registration-for-webinar-on-labor-and-employment-updates-from-federal-agencies-300653566.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

