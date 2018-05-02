Wolters Kluwer Opens Registration for Webinars on Today's Changing Healthcare Industry

The sessions, are titled "Healthcare Law for Digital Health, Telemedicine, and Health IT Companies," "FDA Regulation of Digital Health and Health IT," and "Data Privacy and Security for Digital Health and Health IT." Each webinar will be moderated by Kathryn Beard, Associate Managing Editor of the Health Law editorial team at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., and will feature partners from Goodwin Law's internationally-recognized Life Sciences practice.

"The healthcare industry is ever-changing and we need to keep ahead of the curve," said Beard. "Wolters Kluwer is proud to provide its customers with educational opportunities on timely topics in order to better advise their clients. These webinars will focus on high-impact issues in today's environment that are affecting health law."

"The legal and regulatory landscape around digital health, telemedicine, and health IT is in constant flux, and issue areas such as data privacy and security will continue to present a challenge to healthcare professionals across the industry," said Roger Cohen, a Goodwin partner who focuses on healthcare law. "Goodwin Law is pleased to partner with Wolters Kluwer on this webinar series to explore these highly relevant and timely topics."

The first webinar in the series, entitled "Healthcare Law for Digital Health, Telemedicine, and Health IT Companies," will review key healthcare legal issues affecting such businesses, including: limitations on the corporate practice of medicine, fee-splitting prohibitions, limitations on the assignment of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, licensure requirements, limitations on the scope of practice for various licensed professionals, limitations on prescribing via telemedicine, insurance coverage for telemedicine services, fraud and abuse laws, and interoperability requirements for electronic health records. To register, visit the link below:

Health Law Hot Topics Webinar Series Session One: "Healthcare Law for Digital Health, Telemedicine, and Health IT Companies"

Thursday, May 3, 1 PM – 2 PM EDT

Featured speakers: Roger Cohen and Allyson Maur, Attorney at Goodwin Law

The "FDA Regulation of Digital Health and Health IT" webinar will review how the FDA regulates the wide range of digital health products and what initiatives the agency has launched to keep pace with this field. To register, visit the link below:

Health Law Hot Topics Webinar Series Session Two: "FDA Regulation of Digital Health and Health IT"

Thursday, May 10, 1 PM – 2 PM EDT

Featured speaker: Stephanie Philbin, Counsel for the life sciences practice at Goodwin Law

The third webinar, "Data Privacy and Security for Digital Health and Health IT," will discuss the key data privacy and security requirements for digital health and health IT companies, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and special protections for certain categories of sensitive health information. To register, visit the link below:

Health Law Hot Topics Webinar Series Session Three: "Data Privacy and Security for Digital Health and Health IT"

Thursday, May 17, 1 PM – 2 PM EDT

Featured speakers: Roger Cohen, partner at Goodwin Law; Karen Neuman, Partner in Goodwin Law's Financial Industry group; Robyn Sterling Eckerling, Chief Privacy and Security Counsel at Allscripts

