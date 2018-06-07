Wolters Kluwer Partners with American Arbitration Association to Enhance Labor and Employment Awards Database

With the addition of more than 4,000 AAA awards, Wolters Kluwer's collection of labor and employment awards now includes more than 36,000, dating from 1960, and provides users with specific arbitrator and legal guidance. Contributed by a wide collection of arbitrators, the collection also spans an extensive range of topical and industry areas. The database allows for extensive research via an easily navigable dashboard which includes various indices, tables, AAA rules, National Academy of Arbitrators (NAA) advisory opinions, and more than 580 arbitrator biographies.

"As the labor and employment landscape continues to shift, we are pleased to partner with the American Arbitration Association to provide our customers with tools to better serve their clients," said Chris Carr, Labor & Employment Law Portfolio Director for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "This move is a direct response to our customers, who have requested more awards for their research. The addition of these highly valuable arbitration awards is Wolters Kluwer's latest step to further strengthen our investment in labor and employment offerings that leverage high-quality content and cutting-edge technology."

Wolters Kluwer provides comprehensive primary source research materials, annotated explanations along with news and current developments on labor and employment law. Notable products include the Labor & Employment Law Library on Cheetah™, a complete online resource that links federal and state labor and employment laws to thousands of cases, concise explanations and expert analysis, offering one of the most robust online libraries for labor arbitration research. The platform also includes Employment Law Daily and time-saving tools such as federal and state employment comparison charts, tracker news alerts, and the recently launched Smart Tasks collection.

