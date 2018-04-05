Wolters Kluwer Partners with Baker Botts to Lead Webinar on General Data Protection Regulation

Wolters Kluwer will partner with experts at leading global law firm Baker Botts LLP, who will present on Europe's GDPR and its impact on American companies that collect, store and analyze personal data. Baker Botts' data privacy experts Cynthia J. Cole and Neil Coulson will discuss the regulation's impact on data, cross-border transfers, consent to process, rights of data subjects, the principle of accountability under Article 5, breach obligations and GDPR preparedness.

"GDPR is set to go into effect on May 25, and in today's data-centric world, the regulation will have significant impact on many companies that handle personal data," said Steve Santel, Senior Product Manager for Corporate & Securities at Wolters Kluwer. "Wolters Kluwer is pleased to partner with Baker Botts to educate legal professionals on how Europe's GDPR will affect American companies, and provide best practices for complying with the regulation."

To register for the webinar, click the link below:

General Data Protection Regulation – GDPR: A Global Paradigm Shift?

Tuesday, April 10, 1 PM – 2 PM ET

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. provides legal professionals across a wide range of markets with expert content and analysis and leading workflow solutions. For more information on GDPR, Wolters Kluwer has added a new GDPR content set including expert analysis, primary source and useful links to its Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite on Cheetah™. To learn more about the Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite, visit WoltersKluwerLR.com/CyberPrivacyLaw.

