Wolters Kluwer placed in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for its Legisway product.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Legisway provides professionals in corporate law departments with a modular all-in-one AI powered SaaS platform. The solution provides visibility to the law department and leads to better outcomes for the business overall," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are excited to receive this recognition for Legisway's Contract Lifecycle Management capabilities. Wolters Kluwer continues to invest in providing reliable, best-in-class solutions for law departments as they support departmental and broader business initiatives."

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to developing innovative solutions at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise," said Sergio Liscia, Vice President & General Manager of the Business Unit Legal Software, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "We are very pleased that Legisway has been recognized for its unique offerings that enable corporate legal professionals to deliver deep impact and high-value results for their business."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Wolters Kluwer's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2FIELSWO&ct=231102&st=sb.

Gartner disclaimer 
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInX, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Global Branding & Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Office: +44 20 3197 6586
Email: [email protected]

Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

1Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management," Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald, 18 October 2023.

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer collaborates with German publishing company C.H.Beck

Wolters Kluwer's innovative technologies recognized by International Business Awards

