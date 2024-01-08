Wolters Kluwer processes a record 350,000+ Form 5500 filings

News provided by

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

08 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

ftwilliam.com's Form 5500 software exceeded 99.995% software uptime over recent filing season

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com, the market's leading provider of content and solutions for retirement plan service providers, is announcing its most successful season to date for Form 5500 filing. The Form 5500 Software Module available via ftwilliam.com, Wolters Kluwer's cloud-based employee benefits software, was used to process more than 350,000 filings in 2022 – an 18% increase over 2021.

Rocco Impreveduto, VP of Transactional, Retirement and e-commerce at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., said: "Our successful Form 5500 season, in addition to our world-class Net Promoter Scores, and extraordinary customer satisfaction ratings, further solidify our position as the market-leading workflow software for retirement plan service providers. We continue to invest in our solution with a goal of exceeding customer expectations."

According to a combination of Department of Labor reporting, internal tracking and publicly available data, ftwilliam.com now accounts for nearly 40% of all Form 5500 filings. This makes ftwilliam.com the largest of any online filing service provider. Meanwhile, the product support team has continued to resolve customer inquiries in less than an hour, while more than 99% of the Form 5500 filings created on ftwilliam.com in 2022 were accepted by the U.S. Department of Labor on the first attempt.

Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com product suite offers pension and employee benefits professionals the advantage of fully web-based software that streamlines tasks in the areas of government form filings, retirement plan document generation, and annual compliance testing.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Also from this source

Wolters Kluwer takes over European Investment Law and Arbitration Review

Wolters Kluwer takes over European Investment Law and Arbitration Review

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that it has taken over the assets of the European Investment Law and Arbitration Review. By...
Wolters Kluwer provides access to new awards from the Vienna International Arbitral Centre

Wolters Kluwer provides access to new awards from the Vienna International Arbitral Centre

Users of Kluwer Arbitration, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.' world leading information-based solution for international arbitration, will now ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.