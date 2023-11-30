Wolters Kluwer provides access to new awards from the Vienna International Arbitral Centre

Kluwer Arbitration users will have primary access to summaries of arbitral awards from disputes administered by VIAC

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Users of Kluwer Arbitration, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.' world leading information-based solution for international arbitration, will now have primary access to select anonymized summaries of arbitral awards from the Vienna International Arbitral Centre (VIAC). Each summary has been indexed and redacted by members of the VIAC Secretariat.

"Wolters Kluwer is very pleased to extend our ongoing collaboration with VIAC to offer access to a wide range of arbitration content," said David Bartolone, Wolters Kluwer's VP and General Manager Kluwer Law International. "Our work with VIAC will provide Kluwer Arbitration customers with valuable guidance and insights from one of the world's leading international arbitration institutions."

"We are excited to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer, one of the information leaders in our industry, as well as with ITA, and believe that it is essential to boost the transparency of decision-making in institutional arbitration by providing users with essential information in an easy-to-access format," said Niamh Leinwather, Secretary General of VIAC. "I am very grateful to Elisabeth Vanas-Metzler and Anna Förstel-Cherng who have displayed such hard work and dedication to this project."

Wolters Kluwer's collaboration with VIAC was made possible through its ongoing cooperation agreement with the Institute for Transnational Arbitration (ITA), a leading provider of educational and professional activities for legal counsel, arbitrators, and other professionals. Kluwer Arbitration users will have access to a new batch of anonymized and redacted summaries of selected awards from VIAC. Case abstracts provided by VIAC will give users valuable guidance and context on the relevance of the case and the legal issues addressed. VIAC intends to complement the new batch of summaries with legal annotations in the future as well.

Established by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber in 1975, VIAC seeks to promote international commercial and investment arbitration all over the world. Today, VIAC stands as one of the world's most recognized international arbitration institutions available to contractual partners in Austria, Europe and overseas.

