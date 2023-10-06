Wolters Kluwer reimbursement experts to speak at the American Health Information Management Association conference

News provided by

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

06 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

MediRegs' Maria Bounos, Christina Panos, and Alberta Dixon will host an impactful session on the revenue cycle management landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three experts from Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. will lead a session at this year's American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) conference around best practices in technology in the new revenue cycle management (RCM) landscape. Maria Bounos, Practice Lead Coding and Reimbursement Solutions at Wolters Kluwer; Christina Panos, Customer Success at Wolters Kluwer; and Alberta Dixon, Product Manager at Wolters Kluwer, will host the session on October 9 at 1:55pm ET. As a sponsor at AHIMA, Wolters Kluwer will showcase MediRegs at booth #339.

"In the midst of significant industry shifts and a highly volatile regulatory environment, revenue cycle management technology has an even greater potential to alleviate pain points for healthcare and revenue cycle professionals," said Bounos. "MediRegs helps these professionals properly face the challenges they encounter in this industry, keeping them up-to-date and well-resourced."

Bounos, Panos, and Dixon will join panelists Sandy Routhier, SVP of Auditing Services at Cloudmed; and Michelle M. Wieczorek, Senior Vice President of Coding and Clinical Integrity Services at CSI Companies to explore the evolution of RCM over the last few years. They will also discuss how organizations are moving toward the use of technology to streamline workflow and create efficient processes.

MediRegs is Wolters Kluwer's SaaS based workflow solution that provides immediate access to accurate regulatory content, coding tools, and calculators. The solution helps healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations and reimbursement.

AHIMA is a global nonprofit association of health information professionals with more than 71,000 members and more than 100,000 credentials in the field. The AHIMA23 Conference is the only annual meeting designed specifically for health information professionals by health information professionals.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications
Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

