Wolters Kluwer Releases Exclusive New Resources to Offer Guidance on SECURE Act

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the passage of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act (SECURE Act), Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced two new resources to help retirement services professionals navigate the impact of this sweeping legislation.

The $1.4 trillion spending package, while primarily designed to fund federal agencies through September 2020, also includes requirements that will significantly alter many rules involving retirement plans. As the market's leading provider of content and solutions for pension and employee benefits professionals, Wolters Kluwer has released a new white paper and opened registration for an upcoming webinar entitled "Navigating the SECURE Act: Tips, Traps and Timing," led by Sal Tripodi, President and CEO of TRI Pension Services and an acclaimed industry expert with more than 40 years' experience in the field.

"As the most sweeping pension legislation signed into law in more than a decade, the SECURE Act will put significant changes in motion for millions of Americans, most immediately those nearing or in retirement," said Glenn Sulzer, J.D., Corporate Compliance Senior Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and white paper author. "Since the legislation includes several wide-ranging rule changes, it is vital for retirement professionals to grasp its nuances – particularly since we will not know the long-term impact of these changes immediately. Wolters Kluwer's comprehensive resources will help to inform plan sponsors, administrators and other retirement professionals to understand the upcoming changes while adopting best practices for implementing these provisions at their effective date."

Wolters Kluwer's white paper on the topic, "SECURE Act Will Ring in New Year with Major Pension Law Changes," focuses on the important and pending impact the new law will have on retirement plans. The digital resource provides summaries and detailed analysis of topics such as Multiple Employer Plans, changes to safe harbor plans, new rules affecting small employers and impact on lifetime income disclosure.

Additionally, Wolters Kluwer's upcoming webinar will review the impact of the SECURE Act on retirement plans. During the two-hour continuing education webinar, participants will come away with the most important information about the SECURE Act's vast requirements, including when to anticipate these changes, tips to navigate a seamless transition, and how to avoid missteps while earning ASPPA, NIPA, and ERPA credits.

To download "SECURE Act Will Ring in New Year with Major Pension Law Changes," visit: https://lrus-bo.wolterskluwer.com/media/3726/secure-act-will-ring-in-new-year-with-major-pension-law-changes.pdf

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit: Navigating the SECURE: Tips, Traps and Timing

Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 1:00 PM ET – 3:00 PM ET

Featured Speaker: Sal Tripodi, President and CEO of TRI Pension Services

Cost: $149 per person

Attendees of the live webinar will be eligible for 2 ASPPA, NIPA, and ERPA Credits

