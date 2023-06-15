Wolters Kluwer shares best practices for digital transformation in legal sector on Reinventing Professionals podcast

News provided by

ELM Solutions

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

ELM Solutions predicts that legal departments will see immense value from automated solutions 

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Cemenska, Director of Legal Operations and Industry Insights at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, notes that there is sense of increasing urgency surrounding corporate legal departments' adoption of automated solutions and other efficiency-boosting technologies. He shared these insights during a recent installment of legal influencer Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast.

Cemenska outlines how a proliferation of new business regulations, compliance mandates and institutional data to manage has raised the stakes for legal departments as they seek to empower attorneys to concentrate on high-value legal work. He predicts that many in-house legal teams will increasingly gravitate towards AI-enabled solutions in the vein of ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer. This tool can both automate the legal invoice review process while also offering new insights into matters, operations and legal spend that foster more strategic business decisions.

"An increasing number of in-house attorneys place a premium on employers that offer a favorable work-life balance. Corporate legal departments would therefore be well served by investing in automated solutions that allow employees to focus on the high-level legal work that drives the most value to the company," Cemenska says.

Cemenska serves as one of the principal architects behind ELM Solutions' award-winning LegalVIEW Insights report series. This quarterly report leverages more than $160 billion in real legal invoice data from the company's LegalVIEW database to provide unparalleled analyses of law firm rate increases, trends in vendor mix and other topics of vital interest to today's legal professionals.

Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast offers ideas, guidance, and perspectives on how to effectively navigate a perpetually shifting professional landscape increasingly driven by technology. Mr. Kaplan has also presented his highly regarded views on legal technology as a keynote speaker at such prestigious industry events as the American Bar Association (ABA) Techshow and the Australian Legal Practice Management Association (ALPMA) Summit.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer 
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contacts 

Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Global Branding & Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Office +44 20 3197 6586
[email protected] 

Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications, Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
717-205-3647
[email protected]

SOURCE ELM Solutions

Also from this source

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions named Legal Company of the Year in 2023 American Business Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.