Wolters Kluwer Showcases Innovative Solutions at the 2021 American Association of Law Libraries Conference

"The transformation of the legal profession has been accelerated by the pandemic, and professionals are facing increased complexity, heightened client expectations, and pressure to improve performance and productivity," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are committed to developing digital solutions that enable our customers to deliver deep impact in this quickly changing environment by leveraging expert information, actionable insights, and intelligent tools."

The AALL Annual Meeting and Conference's theme for the year, "Leading with Wisdom and Insight," is reflective of the portfolio of solutions based in deep domain expertise that Wolters Kluwer will showcase at the conference. With a wide range of solutions on display, the company will highlight new and enhanced offerings that combine best-in-class technology, Wolters Kluwer's market-leading content, and expert-driven thought leadership. Reginald Jones, Director of Product Management, and Nicole Stone, Director of New Product Development and Content Strategy, will also give a presentation on the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic.

M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings

With a mergers and acquisitions market that is as competitive as ever, Wolters Kluwer has introduced M&A Deals on RBsourceFilings. With the addition of M&A Deals, RBSourceFilings users can conduct clause level search and analysis, with integrated practical guidance. The solution enables full text searching for agreements and more than 800,000 individual clauses, with the ability to compare a clause to up to six clauses at once. Search results can be further refined to show only those from specific law firms and only when they are representing Target or Acquirer. The new solution boosts practitioners' negotiating power by providing insights into the past terms of deal counterparties and identifying past precedent for their industry.

RBsourceFilings with RegReview

RBSourceFilings with RegReview is a complete workflow solution to transform the SEC filing preparation process. Built on Wolters Kluwer's historic deep domain expertise and acclaimed solutions in securities, RBSourceFilings with RegReview sets a new market standard for SEC filings by expediting the filing research and preparation process. Users can streamline their filings rule-checking process and client advisement with interactive checklists and redlines of all recent rule changes. The solution has been recently enhanced with 19 checklists for major SEC Forms, user notes and workflow status, and Practical Guidance at the item level.

IPO Vital Signs integrated on RBsourceFilings

Building on its market-leading content and solutions for transactional law, Wolters Kluwer has also launched IPO Vital Signs to RBsourceFilings. IPO Vital Signs includes 190 pre-defined, downloadable reports that instantly present thousands of statistics for effective IPO decision making and benchmarking. The solution supports the broadest range of IPO activity, including IPO market development, client advisement, and drafting the IPO Prospectus.

Bankruptcy Essentials

Following a period of low bankruptcy rates due to COVID-19 relief, industry experts anticipate an increase in bankruptcies in 2021 as aid expires, and as a result, industry experts are expecting an increase in demand for practitioners who understand how new laws impact this practice area. Bankruptcy Essentials is a digital research and analysis solution that streamlines the process of managing bankruptcy litigation and restructuring transactions. The solution integrates expert content with intuitive topical navigation to provide lawyers and law librarians at all levels of experience with a 360-degree view of key bankruptcy issues. Developed by Wolters Kluwer's experts in recent months, the content is current, curated, and delivered in a comprehensive, clear layout that makes it easy for practitioners to gain a deep understanding of core bankruptcy issues and apply them in real time.

Global L&E and HR Expert Insights

Delivered via email and Wolters Kluwer's award-winning Cheetah™ platform, this new current awareness and analysis service provides a daily feed of 35-40 expert-authored articles on employment law and human resources issues and developments in 85 countries, written by practicing attorneys from leading law firms around the world. Global L&E and HR Expert Insights highlights practical commentary and analysis on new developments, trends and best practices covering a wide range of essential employment law and human resources topics. This exciting new service meets the growing need for multi-jurisdictional content to ensure compliance with widely diverse workplace related laws and regulations across different countries.

Integration of Wolters Kluwer Labor Arbitration Resources with Courtroom Insights

Through Wolters Kluwer's new collaborative partnership with Courtroom Insight, mutual customers can now access a rich and comprehensive database of labor arbitration content. Directly from Courtroom Insight platform, users can seamlessly access valuable Wolters Kluwer's Cheetah™ content on arbitrators and their awards to help inform and develop effective arbitration strategies.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

