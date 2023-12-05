Wolters Kluwer takes over European Investment Law and Arbitration Review

International arbitration professionals now have integrated access to this key title on Kluwer Arbitration

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that it has taken over the assets of the European Investment Law and Arbitration Review. By integrating this review on Kluwer Arbitration, in addition to offering it as a separate publication on Kluwer Law Online and in print, both arbitration professionals and academics have easy access to the valuable analysis contained in the journal.

"We are proud to add the European Investment Law and Arbitration Review to our list of journals," said David Bartolone, Wolters Kluwer's VP and General Manager Kluwer Law International. "Customers depend upon Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer Law Online's vast collection of analysis and arbitration material, and we look forward to working with the editors to provide expert content and further expand the journal."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer to continue providing the global legal community with cutting-edge and authoritative analysis on European investment law and arbitration topics," said Nikos Lavranos, first Secretary General of EFILA, and Loukas Mistelis, Professor of Transnational Law and Arbitration.

The European Investment Law and Arbitration Review is the first and only review that is dedicated to the increasingly important emerging field of European Investment Law and Arbitration. Pre-eminent editors Nikos Lavranos and Loukas Mistelis, with their editorial team, provide a forum for the keenest legal minds in the field. Starting in 2024, the Review will release two issues per year with in-depth examination of the most important legal issues affecting this field of law. In addition, online pre-publication will be offered to all authors and approved submissions will be immediately available online. The Review comprehensively covers all relevant industry topics, providing an important addition to Kluwer Arbitration's expanding collection of investment law and arbitration sources.

Kluwer Arbitration is the world's leading information-based solution for international arbitration. The solution provides access to exclusive arbitration materials and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end. Kluwer Law Online is the one-stop shop to a leading collection of legal and law-related journals and manuals. It offers individual and organization-level subscriptions for both online access and hard copy.

