Wolters Kluwer Thought Leaders to Discuss Key Findings from the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey for CLI's Summer Webinar Series

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host a webinar for the Community of Legal Interns (CLI) Tipping the Scales Summer Webinar Series. The webinar, taking place on Thursday, July 23, will focus on the findings of the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers, providing valuable insights on the factors impacting the transformation of the legal industry.

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer conducted the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers to assess future readiness and resilience in the legal sector. The survey includes insights from 700 legal professionals across the U.S. and nine European countries and examines ongoing trends in the legal sector and how well-prepared organizations are to drive higher performance. In the upcoming webinar, Nicole Pinard, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will discuss findings from the study, including key observations on COVID-19's impacts on legal professionals. Pinard will share how the survey findings affect law school students and graduates, while Crutchfield will examine how the study's results impact corporate legal departments.

"We are pleased to participate in CLI's Tipping the Scales Summer Webinar Series to discuss technology's impacts on the legal profession," said Pinard. "We are looking forward to fostering a conversation on how to better prepare law school students for a legal career in the years to come."

"We are excited to share results from the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey as part of this webinar series," said Crutchfield. "The survey offers valuable insights into the drivers that are transforming the legal profession, and we are pleased to share perspectives on the findings for law students and recent law school graduates as well as for professionals in corporate legal departments."

The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 12 PM ET. To register for the CLI's Tipping the Scales Summer Webinar Series, including the "Lecture 2.20 – Future Ready Lawyer," click here.

With a mission of educating, empowering, and establishing future leaders in the rapidly evolving legal landscape, CLI is an award-winning summer curriculum that aims at creating a community-based movement to connect a legal ecosystem committed to increasing diversity, inclusion, and innovation.

