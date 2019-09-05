Wolters Kluwer to Host Session at the 2019 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that registration is open for its thought leadership session at the 2019 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress in London on September 17, 2019.

Through its partnership with AIPPI, Wolters Kluwer distributes a title for the World Congress each year as part of its AIPPI Law Series, including the title "Genuine Use of Trademarks." The panel at this year's conference will be moderated by Eléonore Gaspar, Partner at DTMV & Associés in Paris, France, and editor of last year's title. Gaspar will lead the panel of experts in an in-depth discussion of the issue of trademark use that may be required for protection and maintenance of trademark rights.

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to delivering deep domain expertise to legal professionals who practice intellectual property law," said Christine Robben, Acquisition Manager at Wolters Kluwer. "We are very excited to provide a forum for IP law professionals to receive practical guidance on genuine use of trademarks from the top thought leaders in this area, including Eléonore Gaspar."

"While there is considerable harmonization on trademark rights, courts and laws around the world do not always assess in the same way whether a trademark is used and do not always attach the same consequence to lack of use of a trademark," said Eléonore Gaspar. "I am pleased to partner with Wolters Kluwer on this panel at AIPPI to address this increasingly important topic for legal practitioners."

At this year's conference, Wolters Kluwer will feature several solutions and content resources from its extensive intellectual property portfolio. One of the featured solutions is Kluwer IP Law, Wolters Kluwer's flagship service focused on all key IP law providing expert commentary and authored content from prominent practitioners and thought leaders. Kluwer IP Law and other products will be available at Wolters Kluwer's booth #18.

The International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property, known as AIPPI (Association Internationale pour la Protection de la Propriété Intellectuelle), is the world's leading International Organization dedicated to the development and improvement of laws for the protection of intellectual property. It is a politically neutral, non-profit organization, based in Switzerland with over 9000 Members representing more than 125 countries. The 2019 AIPPI World Congress will be held in London from September 15-18 at the QEII Centre.

To find more information and register for the session, visit: kluwerlaw.com/aippi-2019/

