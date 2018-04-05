Wolters Kluwer to Lead Healthcare Webinar Series with Libman Education

Libman Education's nationally recognized coding experts and course authors Lynn Kuehn, MS, RHIA, CCS-P, FAHIMA and Gail Smith, MA, RHIA, CCS-P will lead webinars in this series. On Thursday, April 19 at 1 PM ET, Kuehn will present on ICD-10-PCS Vascular Coding; she will also present webinars on PCS updates in August, as well as PCS Pediatrics/Nervous System Diseases in October. In November, Smith will lead a presentation on 2019 CPT updates.

"Reimbursement and coding are ever-changing practice areas within the healthcare industry, and it is important to stay ahead of the curve," said Maria Bounos, Practice Lead Coding & Reimbursement Solutions at Wolters Kluwer. "Wolters Kluwer is committed to providing up-to-date regulatory content and practical guidance, and our continued partnership with Libman Education offers customers exceptional educational content each year to help them do so. To help them do what?"

Webinar participants will also preview Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs platform, which allows users to ensure program and revenue integrity with advanced audit and denials management tools, as well as up-to-date regulatory and coding content. The solution now offers fast and powerful search capabilities and expanded functionality to integrate into users' workflow.

ICD-10-PCS Vascular Coding

Thursday, April 19, 1 PM – 2 PM EST

The Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Healthcare Compliance and Reimbursement group is the leading provider of information, business intelligence, regulatory workflow and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry.

Libman Education is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Their online and instructor-led courses focus on hospital coding (ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT) from beginner to advanced, as well as coding credential prep. To learn more, visit: www.LibmanEducation.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

