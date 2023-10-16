Wolters Kluwer to showcase legal solutions at the 2023 ACC Annual Meeting

The session will address the challenges corporate legal departments face and opportunities that today's technologies provide

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. will present a product showcase session during the 2023 Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. The session entitled "Contracts and Entities and Ticketing, Oh My!" will take place at 11:45 AM CST on October 23. Members from Wolters Kluwer's Legisway and VitalLaw® for Corporate Counsel will also be at booth #122 during the conference to provide product demos and meet with clients.

"Corporate law departments are constantly inundated with information and new regulations, and solutions like Legisway provide game-changing tools to improve their organization and collaboration abilities," said Michele Alwin, Associate Director Product Management and Product Owner at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, U.S. "I am delighted to speak at this year's ACC Annual Meeting and to connect with top industry professionals to discuss the latest technologies for corporate counsel."

During the session, Alwin will share insights and demonstrate how Legisway can aid legal departments in managing information, measuring KPIs, automating processes, and increasing collaboration. She will also provide best practices and showcase why thousands of corporate law professionals use Legisway for self-service NDAs, AI-powered contracts, entity management and corporate governance, IP and RE asset tracking, and much more.

Wolters Kluwer's Legisway is an all-in-one SaaS platform focused on the needs of the corporate law department across contracts, intellectual property, real estate, entity management, and compliance. The solution offers truly flexible enterprise legal information management that can be configured, helping corporate law departments enhance collaboration with the business and minimize risk. VitalLaw® is Wolters Kluwer's intuitive research platform that provides corporate counsel and legal professionals with comprehensive support and world-class analysis in key practice areas.

The 2023 ACC Annual Meeting is the world's largest gathering of in-house counsel and offers three days of solution-based education, a world-class exhibit hall showcasing the latest legal technology, and ample networking opportunities.

