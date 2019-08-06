Wolters Kluwer to Showcase New Innovative ftwilliam.com Solutions at the 2019 ASPPA College of Pension Actuaries (ACOPA) Actuarial Symposium

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase upcoming innovative products at the 2019 ACOPA Actuarial Symposium in Chicago on August 9-10.

Wolters Kluwer has announced that ftwilliam.com will release a modern, cloud-based Defined Benefit Valuation (DB Val) software in 2020, transforming defined benefit plan administration for retirement service providers. Attendees will be able to preview the new software at the event. This move marks a major milestone for the company's ftwilliam.com portfolio, creating a modern valuation system.

As the market leader in cloud-based content and solutions for retirement service providers, Wolters Kluwer has continuously invested in ftwilliam.com's integrated cloud-based software, further strengthening their reputation in the marketplace for driving innovation, streamlining workflows and providing world-class customer support. Unlike existing DB Val software, ftwilliam.com's latest software will create a modern DB Val system alleviating the business risks inherent in dated, non-web-based software. The integration with ftwilliam.com document and forms software – as well as a new census module –will eliminate the pain point of duplicative data entry for combination plan valuations, testing, and proposals.

Built in close consultation with an advisory group of experienced retirement service providers, including Economic Group Pension Services, Inc. (EGPS), The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA), Actuarial Consulting Group, AimPoint and other well-known retirement service providers, ftwilliam.com's Defined Benefit Valuation software handles traditional defined benefit, cash balance and combination plans.

"ftwilliam.com provides us with the true integration and modern software we need for our firm," said Matt Schoneman, President of The Retirement Advantage, Inc. "Their innovative functionality and integration across modules remove operational inefficiencies and thus increase our ability to grow our businesses and improve profitability overall."

Features of the new software include:

Seamless integration across ftwilliam.com software modules

Modern, clean and intuitive user interface

Integrated proposal options

Combination plan features: testing, valuation, and proposals

Full traditional DB and case balance valuation calculations

Full testing module, including integrated Defined Benefit and Cash Balance/Defined Contribution testing

Integrated census for Defined Benefit/Defined Contribution and Cash Balance/Defined Contribution combination plans

Streamlined ability to import and edit census on both Defined Benefit/Cash Balance and Defined Contribution plans

Wolters Kluwer is the proud gold sponsor of the event, which brings together pension actuaries and professionals to discuss the latest regulations affecting actuaries in the pension field. To learn more about the 2019 ACOPA Actuarial Symposium, visit: https://www.asppa.org/acopa/actuarial-symposium

For more information on ftwilliam.com's Defined Benefit Valuation software, or the suite in general, please contact Dave Young, Director of ftwilliam.com Sales, at 1-877-203-0277.

ftwilliam.com, a product suite of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (including defined contribution and defined benefit), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting, and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. ftwilliam.com's integrated cloud-based software has become a major force within the retirement services industry, driving innovation, streamlining workflows, and providing world-class customer support. To learn more about ftwilliam.com and the new DB Val software, visit http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/retirement-plan-documents/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

