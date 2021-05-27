Wolters Kluwer wins TrustRadius 2021 Top Rated Award for its CCH® Tagetik expert solution

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announced that TrustRadius has recognized its CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) expert solution for the office of the CFO with a 2021 Top Rated Award.

The CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management solution was evaluated based 54 verified customer reviews and was highly ranked for the automation of manual tasks, maximizing efficiency and provisioning data and business insights around the clock, while at the same time offering a future-proofed technology platform for continued business growth, technological change, and rapidly-evolving customer needs.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Here is what some of the CCH® Tagetik users said about how much they value this CPM expert solution:

"For any kind of analysis where there is a need for data to be looked at both top-down and bottom-up, CCH® Tagetik works really well. The fact that it's a report-based system implies a greater ability for data manipulation, meaning of course a greater power of analysis: data can be easily grouped in different ways to satisfy different reporting needs," said Lara Giunia Aita, d'Amico Shipping Group.

"If you need to provide financial reports, or are in need of financial consolidation, CCH® Tagetik is the tool to use. It is not just a tool, but it is backed by a great supportive company that provides ample learning opportunities, online but also at their various offices," said Hugo Bongers , Cooperatie VGZ.

"Wolters Kluwer is proud to deliver expert solutions that inspire such positive feedback from their users," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "The willingness to recommend our CCH® Tagetik solutions based on their scope, usability, features, support, and scalability is a great accolade. Thank you to all who provided reviews that recognize our innovations, and for sharing your feedback with TrustRadius."

"Wolters Kluwer has earned a Top Rated award for its CCH® Tagetik CPM expert solution based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius gave it high marks for customer support (10/10 rating). They also love the platform's analysis and consolidated reporting capabilities."

Wolters Kluwer recently announced the acquisition of Vanguard Software extending its CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management solutions with expertise in supply chain planning and predictive analytics.

Find out more about why customers recommend CCH® Tagetik corporate performance solutions here.

About Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contacts:



Beatriz Santin

Wolters Kluwer

+1 339 229 2447 office

[email protected]



Greta Bartoli

Wolters Kluwer

+39 058396811 office

[email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer