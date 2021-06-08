Wolters Kluwer's David Bartolone to Lead Presentation at British and Irish Association of Law Librarians Annual Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will lead a virtual lightning talk at the British and Irish Association of Law Librarians Annual Conference (BIALL) on Thursday, June 10 from 15:11 to 15:25 UTC. Mr. Bartolone's presentation will focus on the future ready lawyer in the COVID-19 era. In addition to this session, Wolters Kluwer will host a virtual booth where staff members will be available to answer questions about the portfolio.

With more than 25 years' experience in professional information services, Mr. Bartolone oversees Wolters Kluwer's International Group while leading the overall strategy and vision for the international business. The International Group is known globally for producing products and services that cross boundaries and jurisdictions, with information, insights and tools that enable professionals to navigate the increasingly global aspect of law. At this year's Annual Conference, he will give a presentation on the Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey performance drivers. He will also discuss trends affecting the future of law as the industry undergoes a significant transformation, and how well prepared legal organizations can deliver higher performance.

"I am looking forward to discussing the performance drivers noted in the Future Ready Lawyer Survey at this year's annual conference," said David Bartolone, general manager at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "I will focus on how client expectations, technology and other factors are affecting the future of law across core areas and how legal organizations can be prepared to address these changes."

The British and Irish Association of Law Librarians 51st Annual Conference will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 9, through Friday, June 11. The theme of this year's conference will be Bodies in the Library: Sleuthing, Plotting and Making the Case. This conference brings together leading professionals working with legal information in the UK and Ireland. The conference provides an opportunity to learn about and discuss, formally and informally, the key issues affecting the legal information profession.

